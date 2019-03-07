Watch Jonas Brothers Sing 'Lovebug,' 'Year 3000,' And More Beloved Hits On Carpool Karaoke

YouTube

The newly reunited Jonas Brothers have been holding court all week long on The Late Late Show, which thankfully included their own edition of Carpool Karaoke. After being teased earlier this week, the full segment finally arrived on Thursday evening (March 7), and it definitely doesn't disappoint. Mostly because it gives us this:

The nearly 15-minute nostalgia fest kicks off with the trio and host James Corden dusting off the cobwebs and jamming to "Burnin' Up" and "Year 3000." Things take a slightly serious turn when they discuss the "forced therapy" they underwent to get the band back together, with Nick admitting he was the reason they broke up in the first place. He confirmed as much when Corden made them take a lie detector test, and the discussion later turned to their Disney days and their purity rings, because of course it did.

But back to the music! Naturally, the guys busted out their new comeback single, "Sucker," and then gave longtime fans a real treat when they harmonized on "When You Look Me In The Eyes" and "Lovebug." Man, it's good to have these boys back!