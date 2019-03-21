Ex on the Beach Finale: Who Rekindled Their Romances -- And Who Didn't?

Eleven single reality stars hit the beach looking for a special someone -- and they found their exes lurching in the waves. And during tonight's Ex on the Beach Season 2 finale, the group members and their former flames left purgatory paradise and attended one final Cut or Crush Ceremony. Necklaces (instead of chips) were up for grabs!

While some didn't find love (like Farrah and Corey, who opted to crush themselves) others left with a new amour or rekindled romance -- and some interesting results from a lie detector test to ponder their futures.

See how a bunch of couples bid this relationsh*t show farewell -- and to see if any of them are still together, check out Part 1 of the Ex on the Beach reunion on Thursday at 8/7c!