Louis Tomlinson Fondly Reflects On His Mother's Love On Sweet 'Two Of Us'

In 2016, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson lost his mother after her fierce battle with leukemia. Today (March 7), more than two years later, the singer has released "Two Of Us," a somber, reflective ode to her, his star in the nighttime sky.

It moves slow and can be heartbreaking, but this masterful, emotional, three-minute capsule of memories offers the singer catharsis. It also enables listeners to get an understanding of the emotional journey that he's gone through since her death because the pain never leaves; the griever must first cope, learn acceptance, and find peace in the solace of memories.

Through slow piano plucks and a soft, just out-of-distance atmosphere, Tomlinson creates a simple, heart-stirring, and ethereal reflective space. In this dimension of solitude, Tomlinson sings softly of his mother and the enormous love that grows for her every passing day. "This morning I woke up still dreaming / With memories playing through my head / You'll never know how much I miss you / The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead," he sings gently at the beginning. These words are heavy and the imagery creates an evergreen pasture in your head, one where your fondest memories of your parents play over and over. Once eternal separation happens, those slightly hazy moments become seared into the brain because they never come back.

Tomlinson confronts this realization softly, giving a solution to bring the flag of his mother with him for the rest of his days. "I'll be living one life for the two of us / I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me," he sings. The singer's commitment is inspiring – both who have suffered close losses and those that have yet to – because it gives a blueprint to moving on. Offering the dead solace in the confines of one's daily drive and activities is perhaps the biggest, boldest, gesture that can honor their memory.

With the release of the song comes a stirring lyric video that goes farther then typed words in Arial font fading in and out of the screen. In the camera lens is a top-down view of a coffee table, drenched in mahogany. On it, hands frantically scribble these lyrics, the sharpie bleeding and the letters resembling chicken-scratch. These are symbols of emotion. The video is simplistic, but it adds an extra thematic level to an already emotional number.

Listen to the heartfelt song up above as you check out the lyric video.