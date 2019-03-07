Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Bless Us With A '7 Rings' Duet, Making Ariana Grande Proud

CBS

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson have teamed up once again following their "Shallow" duet to bless us with another song cover, and you won't believe which one they picked.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night (March 6), Corden aired a preview clip of the upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke. This installment, which is set to air on March 8, brings the two Captain Marvel stars together to belt out their favorite tunes and get into some mischief. The first song on tap? Oh, we think you know it. Ever heard of a little song called "7 Rings?"

The clip opens with Larson and Jackson cruising around town in the Range Rover Corden typically drives around for the segment vibing to Ariana Grande's smash hit. Get hype, because you're gonna want to hear this.

When the song starts up, Larson belts out "Breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles" with Jackson backing her up on vocals. The song gives way to its rap-like bridge, with the pair proclaiming "My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin'" in perfect sync. And while you might think it's only Larson who really gets into the performance, it's Jackson who really adds some pizazz to the song with his hand gestures mirroring Larson's as she tosses her hair and acts like a total diva. It is, in a word, hilarious.

But that's not all the clip previews, as we see the couple getting wired up to a lie detector device in a bid to help the pair "bond" and get closer. We already know the two are pretty good friends already thanks to their spirited performance on The Jonathan Ross Show, so it's not surprising to see them getting silly like this again.

"I've got a friend we gotta pick up," Jackson says as they make a quick pitstop to pick up John, a polygraph examiner. Several worried glances and jokes about "snakes in a car" later, the two ask each other questions about working together on Captain Marvel, whether Larson likes Jackson's Kangol hats, or if Jackson has ever farted while filming a scene. Spoiler alert: He has. Follow-up spoiler alert: He farted while filming that very scene.

The hilarious new episode of Carpool Karaoke is set to debut alongside Captain Marvel's opening day in theaters Friday, March 8. We can't wait to see which other songs the pair sing in the full version. Could we get some love for the new JoBros single while they're at it?