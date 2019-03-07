Rae Sremmurd have had their fair share of rumored recent brotherly quarrels, but it looks like there's been no lasting damage to the group dynamic. That's great news because there's something special about the duo's ability to create chart-topping music that comes from how Swae Lee and Jxmmi connect their styles – Lee's feathery, simmering voice and Jxmmi's sharp raspiness spurred by jolts of electricity. It looks like we'll get the chance to hear that synergy at least one more time. In a recent interview with Essence, the brothers unveiled that a new album will be coming before the year is up.

In the discussion, Lee had all good things to say about the duo's past bodies of work that spurred hits like "No Flex Zone" (Sremmlife), "Black Beatles" (Sremmlife 2), and "Guatemala" (SR3MM). "As for Rae Sremmurd, we dropped three classic albums already; it's time for the fourth," Lee said. "The fans have been patient. It's time to give them what they want." The rapper then made another surprising announcement. "And I'm about to drop a solo album, composed of all original music."

New music from the Sremm brothers is always good news. In December, they surprised fans with Christmas themed tunes, "Christmas at Swae's" and "Nothing for Christmas." That month, they also performed at the Snowglobe Music Festival along with G-Eazy, Goldlink, Kaskade, Tyga, and other artists. We'll see what 2019 holds.