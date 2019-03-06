Arrow Is Coming To An End After Season 8 — Stephen Amell And More Stars React

The CW Network

All good things must come to an end, and now, that good thing is Arrow. The CW announced on Wednesday (March 6) that the show that launched the Arrowverse in 2012 will be closing an impressive run with its upcoming eighth season. The 10-episode conclusion is scheduled to air this fall.

"This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind," showrunner Beth Schwartz and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim said in a joint statement. "We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years."

Show lead Stephen Amell took to Twitter to react. "Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life... but you can’t be a vigilante forever," he wrote along with the announcement. "There’s so much to say... for now I just want to say thank you."

Meanwhile, Colton Haynes, who plays Roy Harper, offered a heartfelt statement of gratitude on Instagram. "What an incredible ride this has been. Thank you to all the fans out there who supported us along the way," he wrote alongside a photo of his Arsenal next to Amell's Green Arrow.

David Ramsey (John Diggle), Rick Gonzalez (Wild Dog), and Guggenheim all hyped up, in their own ways, those final 10 episodes. "Can't wait for you to see what we have in stock for you," Ramsey tweeted. "Let's end on a high, shall we?"

The news comes not long after the CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters that the network is dedicated to keeping the DC universe alive on their channel, with The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning all continuing their runs with upcoming seasons already confirmed.

"Things will age and we want to get the next generation of shows to keep The CW DC universe going for as long as possible," Pedowitz said in January — perhaps teasing the seemingly inevitable (but not guaranteed!) pick-up of Ruby Rose's Batwoman series that is currently in the works.

Arrow may be coming to an end, but at least the network of superheroes it birthed will live on.