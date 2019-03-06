Back In The Day: Did Brody Jenner's Wife Kaitlynn Ever Watch The Hills?

Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF

Brody Jenner appeared on The Hills for most of its original run (Season 2 until the very last iconic Hollywood sign scene) -- and at the time, a viewer named Kaitlynn Carter was watching her future husband out and about at Les Deux in Los Angeles.

"I watched The Hills religiously and, I mean, I never in a million years thought I’d be on it," Kaitlynn -- who wed Brody in June 2018 and will appear with her spouse on New Beginnings -- divulged to Vogue. "I was the same age as the rest of the women who were on the show at the time, and I feel like it helped me see that there was a whole other world out there and endless opportunities. The fashion industry didn’t exist where I was from in Peterborough, New Hampshire."

And speaking of her hometown, she has a "crazy fun fact" about the New England area -- and one of her fellow cast members.

"Heidi and I were both born in Peterborough at the same hospital," she said. "[It's] kind of crazy."

