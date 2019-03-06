Future Is A Real-Life Aquaman In Nautical 'Goin Dummi' Video

YouTube/Future

In 2019, water is rap's biggest obsession. Gunna rhymes about how "wet" his diamonds are on occasion and even stands underwater with an umbrella for the cover of his new LP, Drip Or Drown 2. That's not even to mention the infamous "drip" sensation that is responsible for songs by Tory Lanez, Cardi B, and, of course, Lil Baby and Gunna – dripfessionals that have been liquidizing their style over the last year.

Now is a better time than ever to learn how to swim. By the way things are looking, we'll be listening to music in Atlantis next year. Future's new video for "Goin Dummi" is something of a premonition, a water-based visual that is high on theatrics and low on land mass. You'll appreciate the striking scenes, even if they make you seasick from the comfort of your couch. And you might want to practice your breaststroke and dog paddle.

The visual for "Goin Dummi' is largely set up like the water gym in every Pokemon video game. H2O stretches as far as the eye can see and there are avatars propped everywhere, seemingly waiting to be stirred from their wide-eyed slumber. These avatars in Future's video are models that surround the rapper, first on a floating mattress in the sea, then underwater (without any scuba gear around, apparently everyone has gills) as he dances while reciting his lyrics. A synchronized-swimming routine plays throughout that's pretty awesome like we're watching a performance at the local gym. Then there are the Ariel-esque mermaids that float by the camera with their flapping fins. Through it all, Future retains his signature blank face. Water doesn't phase him. His drip, apparently, encompasses the ocean now.

"Goin Dummi" comes from Future's latest album, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WZRD that dropped in January. The visual follows the releases of "Never Stop" and "Rocket Ship." In January, his domain of choice was the tundra when he performed "Crushed Up" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while snow plummeted around him.

Check out the submerged video up above.