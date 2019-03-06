'Sweet' Sentiments: Sammi Giancola's Jersey Shore Family Sends Congrats On Her Engagement

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for VH1 & Logo Communications

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will soon be a bride -- and the future Mrs. Christian Biscardi received some sweet heart messages from her Jersey Shore roomies. Yes, they all stahhped what they were doing to give Sam some social media love.

"OMG IM SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!! You deserve the world and i love him!!,” Snooki commented on Sam's engagement photo above, featuring the Jersey native visibly emotional mid-proposal and her man down on one knee.

JWOWW added, “Omg omg omg !!!! I’m so freaking happy for you," while Angelina wrote, "FINALLY!!! Congrats love."

Last, but certainly not least, Pauly D (aka "the prank war champion") kept it simple with "Congrats Sam!!!”

And since "everyone has been asking," Sam opted to share a closeup glimpse of her brand-new sparkler. It's a beauty -- with plenty of diamonds.

