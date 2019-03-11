Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, And Zara Larsson Will Perform At MTV Spring Break

Getty Images

Better get your sunscreen ready: MTV Spring Break is back for 2019! But you already knew that. You've packed your best bikinis and are pumped to party in Cancún later this month. Of course, you can't have MTV Spring Break without an all-star roster of performers. So who's soundtracking this whole thing, anyway?

Don't worry — Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, and Zara Larsson are all set to take the stage at MTV Spring Break to keep the party moving. Get ready to pump your fist, too, because DJ Pauly D is also primed to make an appearance.

They'll all be joined by your hosts, Wild N' Out's Justina Valentine and Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino.

To catch all the fun, be sure to tune in to MTV and visit MTV.com from March 23 to 28 to catch those energetic, dance party-fueling live sets, and follow along with all the on-the-ground action via MTV's social channels. It'll feel just like you're on the beach with them.

And the party doesn't end there. MTV's Siesta Key and The Challenge: War of the Worlds are set to feature special Spring Break Edition After Shows that week, featuring the stars stopping by the fun in Cancún for beach-themed challenges, interviews, and more. Additionally, an Ex on the Beach reunion show will also hit the sand to talk to spring breakers about love and romance.

For more information on the 2019 MTV Spring Break lineup and how to attend the events, visit the StudentCity site here. Spring break only comes once a year. You won't want to miss it.