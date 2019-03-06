Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Sexual Assault Case And Being Labeled A Snake

(Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Months ahead of her 30th birthday in December — and a week after exploring the "Power of Pop" in an essay for Elle UK — Taylor Swift has penned a new piece called "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" for Elle. This lifestyle op-ed details lessons that have been instilled in the singer over the course of her lengthy career and is reminiscent of Robert Greene's 48 Laws of Power, except it's infinitely nicer. Of the 30 personal anecdotes and life lessons, one of the most telling is that she believes victims of sexual assault no matter what.

In the entry, Swift talks about her own 2017 sexual assault trial, where she countersued a radio DJ who claimed that the singer had him improperly fired after an allegation that he'd groped her. (His case was dismissed; Swift was awarded $1, the symbolic amount she asked for.) Here, she uses the situation to explain her own view. "I believe victims because I know firsthand about the shame and stigma that comes with raising your hand and saying 'This happened to me,'" she writes. "It's something no one would choose for themselves. We speak up because we have to, and out of fear that it could happen to someone else if we don't."

Elsewhere in the list, Swift also discusses the fallout from indirectly being labeled a "snake" in 2016 by Kim Kardashian and how she incorporated the serpent into the rollout for her 2017 album, Reputation. "A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet," she writes. "The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I've ever felt in my life, but I can't tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans."

"It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us," Swift continued, "but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it."

Swift's full list of learned wisdom — including 28 other entries that span love, self-image, social media, and more — is found right here. And if you want to relive her serpentine string of live shows, Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is on Netflix.