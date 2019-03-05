DJ Khaled's New Album Father Of Asahd Will Be Here In No Time At All

(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

When DJ Khaled dropped his 10th — yes, 10th — studio album, Grateful, in 2017, it was clear that his son Asahd was responsible for the LP's inspiration. Even at barely a year old, he was credited as the executive producer and graced the album's cover. Now, the DJ is dipping back into his paternal bag with the announcement of when exactly we can expect his new, 11th album, Father of Asahd.

On Tuesday (March 5), Khaled released a brief teaser to build up the energy and reveal that Father of Asahd is dropping in May with the producer's trademark wide-eyed fury. He speaks with his eyes and bellows with his mouth to a boardroom of people about what his upcoming album will sound like. "I want to fuck the game up," he exclaims. He flails his arms around and shows that there's something magical in store for the new album.

As far as details for the upcoming record go, we don't know much, but what we do know is crucial. He announced on Instagram that the new LP was in the works all the way back last June. There have been teases of Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Cardi B, but it appears that nothing's truly set in stone yet — apart from (maybe) the Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Future collab "Top Off" and the star-studded summer jam "No Brainer."

But as usual, if the teaser's any indication, the final product will be truly exciting. Check out the fiery, album-hyping clip above.