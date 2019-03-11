Solange, J. Cole, Ariana, And More — Here's Your Guide To 2019 Festival Season

Getty Images

By Nicole Briese

As the weather begins to warm up (any day now!), we’ve got just one thing on our minds: festival season. Each year, at the end of winter’s long, harsh reign, we’re rewarded with a bevy of events that take all of our favorite things (music, food, booze) and combine them for extended weekends of fun.

In theory, if you had the time (and the cash) you could fill just about every calendar weekend, beginning and ending your adventures in Austin, Texas — the city’s bread and butter, SXSW, kicks things off beginning today (March 11), while the Austin City Limits Music Festival brings things home in October. As for the months in between? You can travel from Indio, California, to Spain, Japan, Denmark, and beyond.

You’d certainly never be bored: Each festival, or celebration of music, has its own unique imprint — the newly-launched End of the Rainbow, for instance, is a raver’s paradise, while heavyweights like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Coachella maintain their years-long standards of excellence.

Read on for your very own guide to all the best fests of 2019, and start making those travel plans, stat.