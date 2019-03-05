Grab The Sweetener: Ariana Grande's Got A New Drink At Starbucks

(Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande's latest move is a drink – yes, you read that right – that will let you say "thank u, next" to your regular Starbucks order and possibly add some Sweetener to this one.

Grande has collaborated with Starbucks (the coffee company that, of course, shares the name of a drink size with the singer) for the new Cloud Macchiato and we're so excited that we can barely stand still. It's probably because of the caffeine.

The Cloud Macchiato will come in caramel and cinnamon flavors and, for the temperature-sensitive, be served hot or cold. Starbucks' website says that the new drink is "light and airy with layers of fluffy foam, cascading espresso, vanilla-flavored syrup and a drizzle of caramel served over ice."

The coffee company made the exciting announcement Tuesday morning (March 5) after teasing it earlier this week. On Monday, the brand tweeted out some pictures and Ariana Grande followed up with some cumulonimbus emojis. When the announcement went live today, Grande posted a brief clip in a Starbucks apron. Just the kind of preview for the new drink we needed.

In a press release, Starbucks also revealed the imminent release of two playlists: one for International Women's Day on March 8 and a second playlist featuring Ariana Grande and her favorite songs March 9 through March 15.

Grande's new cocoa collaboration with Starbucks comes on the heels of her vocal collaboration on 2 Chainz's "Rule The World." She also donated some vocals to three huge fans' performance of "And I'm Telling You" on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month. Thank U, Next came out in February and she's heading out on the Sweetener World Tour in a few weeks.