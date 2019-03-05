Getty Images

The Hills Ladies Are Gracing The Pages Of Cosmopolitan (Cover Included)

Check out 'LA's original cool girls' in the mag spread

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Heidi Pratt are ready for their closeup: The MTV women are featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan's April issue.

The Hills foursome -- who will debut on this network in the not-so-distant future -- look ever the carefree Californians in the glossy spread. The ladies are stylish and smiling as they strike a pose in a convertible (Whit in the driver's seat) with the City of Angels skyline in the distance. The magazine features the wording "LA's original cool girls are back" -- and the excitement to see this crew (plus their iconic Tinseltown buddies) is palpable.

Cosmopolitan/Ben Watts

"I can’t believe we’re back! I SERIOUSLY can’t," Whitney shared on Instagram, along with the photo above. "It all feels very SURREAL. @cosmopolitan for the feature and my girlies @mischabarton @heidipratt @audrinapatridge for the cutest shoot."

Heidi echoed her co-star's sentiments, writing on Instagram that this experience was a "dream come true."

Check out the Cosmo article here -- and keep up with MTV News for more new beginnings info!