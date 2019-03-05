The Hills Ladies Are Gracing The Pages Of Cosmopolitan (Cover Included)

Getty Images

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Heidi Pratt are ready for their closeup: The MTV women are featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan's April issue.

The Hills foursome -- who will debut on this network in the not-so-distant future -- look ever the carefree Californians in the glossy spread. The ladies are stylish and smiling as they strike a pose in a convertible (Whit in the driver's seat) with the City of Angels skyline in the distance. The magazine features the wording "LA's original cool girls are back" -- and the excitement to see this crew (plus their iconic Tinseltown buddies) is palpable.

Cosmopolitan/Ben Watts

"I can’t believe we’re back! I SERIOUSLY can’t," Whitney shared on Instagram, along with the photo above. "It all feels very SURREAL. @cosmopolitan for the feature and my girlies @mischabarton @heidipratt @audrinapatridge for the cutest shoot."

Heidi echoed her co-star's sentiments, writing on Instagram that this experience was a "dream come true."

Check out the Cosmo article here -- and keep up with MTV News for more new beginnings info!