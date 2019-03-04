Billie Eilish's 'Wish You Were Gay' Is An All-Too-Relatable Plea About Unrequited Love

Getty Images

If the title of Billie Eilish's latest song, "wish you were gay," perplexed you a bit, allow the 17-year-old to explain: "It's not an insult at all. It's more, when someone doesn't love you it makes you think, 'Why? Do I smell weird?' Your brain goes to all these different places, like, what's wrong with me?" she said. "If only there was a reason. I wish you were gay to spare my pride, to give your lack of interest in me an explanation."

All of those complicated feelings are at the core of the tender and twisted new single, which arrived on Monday (March 4). Over another quirky production, Billie comes to grips with feeling unwanted by her oblivious crush, saying she ultimately hopes his lack of interest is towards all women and not just her. "I just wanna make you feel OK / But all you do is look the other way," she quietly croons. "I can't tell you how much I wish I didn't wanna stay / I just kinda wish you were gay."

As a part of a new campaign for the single, Billie announced that for the next 48 hours, a portion of proceeds from her merch store will be donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide and crisis prevention program for LGBTQ youth.

And in a new YouTube Music video, Billie and her brother Finneas O'Connell, who produced the song, broke down the inspiration behind the track, with Billie further explaining, "This was a situation where I was fucking all for this kid, like oh my god. It was the kind of love where everything was thrown out there and nothing was latched onto."

"Wish you were gay" is the latest taste of Billie's upcoming album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The highly anticipated debut arrives on March 29 and includes previously released tracks "bury a friend," "you should see me in a crown," and "when the party's over."