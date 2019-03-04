New Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Photos Tease A Dark Love Triangle

Netflix

Growing up is hard. Growing up as a witch? Well, we won't sugarcoat things. It can suck.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming around for the second part of its explosive first season, and we can't wait to see what's in store for our favorite teenage witch as she learns to navigate this new phase of her life.

For one thing, it looks like we'll be privy to a darkly romantic (and dangerous) love triangle involving Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), and Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). The supernatural drama has never been one to shy away from heating things up, and it looks like it's going to deliver with this new crop of episodes as well.

Previously, Sabrina ended up breaking things off with her ex-boyfriend Harvey after she spilled the beans about her erratic behavior and family: surprise, she's a witch! Nick, on the other hand, is a warlock she's been getting closer to at the Academy of Unseen Arts, where she's working to become an even more accomplished witch. She signed her name in the Book of the Beast, which means like it or not, she's got this gig for the long haul.

A series of new photos surfaced showing off a few scenes of what we can expect to transpire between Sabrina and her two love interests (possibly, anyway) and it looks like things are about to get spicy. Who will she choose in the end, if she even gets to pursue a relationship at all? Signing your name in the Book of the Beast essentially reduces the men in your life down to one, after all: the Dark Lord.

With all this witchcraft afoot, hopefully we'll see more of Sabrina flexing her powers and the difficulties that come along with leaving the mortal world for a life that's far more terrifying (and thrilling) than anything she's known before.

Because if there's one thing Sabrina deserves in this madcap world of witches and warlocks, it's to be happy. We love when Sabrina has something to smile about, even if it's more fun to see what happens when her world's being turned upside down, of course.

Get ready for your own date with the Dark Lord when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's latest batch of episodes hit Netflix on April 5. Need to catch up? The previous episodes are currently up for streaming.