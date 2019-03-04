21 Savage Will Spend The Next 1, 2, 3 Months Giving Bank-Account Tips To Kids

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

21 Savage told Rolling Stone, via a statement in 2017, that he "knew almost nothing about bank accounts" when he was a child. To that end, he's made financial literacy an important part of his artistry. In 2017 he released "Bank Account," a swaggering record about the deep-sea pressure of his bottomless pockets. He followed the song's release, and resulting popularity, with a performance on Ellen in 2018 where he gave $1,000 to 21 teens to open their own accounts. This small gesture preceded his latest, boldest move to date. The rapper has released a video outlining his new campaign – money management tips for the youth delivered every month until May.

The new campaign comes in partnership with education nonprofits JUMA and Get Schooled. The brief announcement video reveals that each month, 21 Savage will release a new badge on Get Schooled's website with financial tips that can be completed. It offers a brief roadmap of the next few months: March is designated as "Budgeting & Saving," April as "Investing," and May as "Credit vs. Debit."

21 Savage's power moves come soon after being released on bond from detainment by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Last month, he was detained by ICE for being in the United States illegally from the United Kingdom.