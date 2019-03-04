2 Chainz Is A Time-Traveling, Ribbon-Cutting Spirit In 'Money In The Way' Video

YouTube/2 Chainz

There's been a breakthrough in time-travel technology that would make Back To The Future's Doc Brown turn beet-purple with anger and envy. A compact silver car burning rubber and disappearing in a flurry of sparks is no longer needed to traverse the back alleyways of time; you can achieve better results in an elevator. 2 Chainz's new video for "Money In The Way" proves as such.

As the video starts, 2 Chainz waltzes through an older building that, from the looks of it, has seen better days. We see a white couple moving in with smiles on their faces, ready to build memories in this vast, empty building. While they get accustomed to their new home, 2 Chainz acts as our tour guide as he takes viewers on a trip through the building's history. Title cards dictate the differences in time. In the 1960s, a bank robber came sprinting through the halls with his spoils, fleeing a pursuing police officer as thick bunches of loose money splash onto the ground around him. In the 1970s, a man watches from the shadows of an elevator as a woman, whom he is presumably acting as her pimp, seduces a man.

Things alternate between dark and light, hopeful and desperate. In the 1980s, breakdancing, smiling guys twirl on their limbs in a flurry of red and black sweatsuits. The 1990s bring about the rise of gangster rap, and with it, robberies. It's here that we see the video's darkest point: a quick elevator stick-up goes horribly wrong and someone gets killed. The 2000s bring about the rise of pawn shops and we see a man counting the funds for his haul. There's a glimmer of hope there, that everything is going to be just fine. This is honed in for the 2010s segment where we see graduating children in caps and gowns.

Through this all, 2 Chainz is our window through it as he raps. He's inside of a drab elevator that reveals itself to be much more than what it appears to be on the outside. It zips and zaps as gold sparks shoot out of it and it races to the sky. Each of its stops brings us to another decade in the video. It's a much-needed improvement over the imprecise nature of the DeLorean. 2 Chainz isn't just one of the best rappers in the game. He's also a more than capable scientist, apparently.

"Money In The Way" appears on his recently released album Rap Or Go To The League. The LP also features his triumphant collaboration with Ariana Grande, "Rule The World."

Watch this unique, warping visual up above.