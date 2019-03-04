Jennifer Lawrence Brings Her Massive Engagement Ring Out To Play At Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence made waves with the news of her engagement to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, and now she's showing off the ring that goes with it.

Lawrence attended the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week with her enormous rock on full display. The ring, which you can see below, is a simple yet elegant statement piece. A gorgeous diamond is set on a plain gold band, letting the gem do all the talking.

Getty Images

Lawrence was seen sitting by famous pals Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, and Olivia Palermo during the Dior event. She was photographed with the stunning ring ahead of the show, while wearing a gray tweed dress paired with a black belt.

News of the engagement spread quickly earlier this February after Lawrence was spotted with a "massive ring" on her finger during a night out with her 34-year-old art dealer boyfriend at an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

When news broke about the pair's upcoming nuptials, they had been dating for quite some time — since June 2018, at the earliest, according to a rep for Lawrence. They have painstakingly kept their relationship quite private, despite jet-setting around the world for romantic dates, including dreamy walks through Paris and Rome.

Getty Images

Elle enlisted Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth's vice president of strategy and merchandising, to get an idea of what the ring might be worth.

“Jennifer’s engagement ring appears to feature a 4- to 5-carat elongated cushion or emerald-cut diamond in a white gold or platinum solitaire setting,” Money said. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring at approximately $60,000 to $100,000.” That's obviously chump change for one of Hollywood's A-listers, but still impressive nonetheless.

Previously, Lawrence had been spotted wearing the eye-catching ring with friends and family, but her appearance at the Dior show marked its official debut. It's a (literal) huge upgrade from the modest gold band with a small gem she wore when reports first came in about her engagement.

With the ring having gone public, could we start seeing more of Lawrence and Maroney at events? We certainly hope so — a good love story is always headline-worthy.