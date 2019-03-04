Pharrell's New Hometown Festival, Something In The Water, Will Feature Travis Scott, SZA, And More

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)/ (Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)/(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

It started with the sound of crashing waves against the morning shore, the sound of offscreen seagulls blending together so that if you close your eyes, you're on the beach and you're seven years old, holding a pail full of wet sand on the way to create a sand castle. But you shouldn't close your eyes. You should watch the 45-second clip that Pharrell released on Sunday (March 3) because it's more than just tidal ASMR. It's an announcement and preview for his upcoming Something In The Water festival scheduled to take place in Virginia Beach during College Beach Weekend from April 26 through 28.

Pharrell, who was born in Virginia Beach, has decided to bring the festivities to Virginia, a state often excluded from the kind of large music festivals that states like Texas and California often receive. In the wave-washing announcement video, a stunning number (and caliber) of artists and speakers were announced; Pharrell & Friends (of course), Travis Scott, Janelle Monae, Pusha T, Rosalía, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, Mac DeMarco, Jhene Aiko, Kaytranada, A$AP Ferg, SZA, Masego, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Jaden Smith, Diplo, Kaytranada, Maggie Rogers, D.R.A.M., Radiant Children, John-Robert, Trap Karaoke, Geoffrey Canada, Leikeli47, and Deepak Chopra are all set to appear. Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, also moonlights as a DJ and will be in attendance.

This epic festival will take place over the course of three days from April 26 through 28 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (with additional stages set at the Oceanfront) according to local news publication WAVY.com. If you're a fan of brunch and planning on going, you're in luck; there's a brunch-themed event set to kick off that Sunday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday on the festival's official website.