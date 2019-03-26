He insists he didn't cheat, but not everyone is convinced

Siesta Key Uncertainty: Is Alex Lying To Juliette About That Girl In His Bed?

After what feels like weeks of denying any indiscretion from that fateful night, Alex appears to have won Juliette back on Siesta Key. But tonight's episode left us with a handful of other Alex bombshells courtesy of one curious Chloe.

For now, let's recap the latest in the never-ending Romeo Alex-and-Juliette saga.

After Juliette confronted Alex about the mysterious girl in his bed, he claimed he was just being a good Samaritan and giving her a place to rest. All seemed well until Chloe (because who else?) caught wind of some additional intel. Turns out that Alex called his friend Drew to brag about how he and the girl had sex -- and Drew's girlfriend Shelby, who is friends with Chloe, overheard the conversation. Naturally, the girls told Juliette, who was "devastated."

Upon confrontation numero dos, Alex got defensive, claiming he didn't cheat. (Note: In the past, he told Juliette he's cheated on every other girlfriend he's had.) Jules chose to believe Shelby and ended it with Alex, saying, "I literally saw a girl in his bed. You're, like, the worst person in the world if you don't own up to this."

A distraught Alex then maintained his innocence to everyone from his mom to his ex Cara. "Trust me," he said, "if I wanted to hook up with other girls, I could."

Fast forward to Juliette's 21st birthday, where Alex swooped in on his boat in an attempt to mend things (that sounds familiar) and present a lavish birthday gift.

"I love you, Juliette. I miss you so much," he confessed. "I feel like I've been dead ever since you've stepped out of my life. I'm really sorry."

He added that he "did something wrong" -- and that having ladies in his bed was going "too far."

"There's a lot of temptations in life, especially for me, but I have not slept with another girl since me and you were seriously dating," he said. "I'm telling you the truth."

Regardless, Juliette had doubts and contemplated how she could continue the relationship when he was telling her one thing and everyone else was telling her something different. Then, just when you thought she wasn't buying it, Juliette invited Alex into her bash.

Still, the question remains: Is Alex telling the truth? Before you answer, consider this: The latest from Chloe includes not-so-cool text messages from Alex to an ex-girlfriend, plus a video of him making out with another girl -- all allegedly done while he was attempting to win Juliette back.

Okay, now what do you think? Sound off with your thoughts, then catch the Julex aftermath during Siesta Key's finale next Tuesday at 9/8c.