Courtney Craig

Continuing the Knowles family tradition of outworking everyone, Solange has dropped her second new project in less than 24 hours. The Houston artist surprise-released her fourth album, When I Get Home, at midnight, and now she's unveiled what she's calling a "Texas Film" to supplement the new sounds.

Released on Friday night (March 1) via Apple Music, the 33-minute short film is packed with stunning visuals that pay homage to her culturally rich hometown. It features intricate choreography, pole dancers, scenes set in the desert and in Houston, a 3D-animated dance sequence that'll make you levitate, and more. Many of the images were teased earlier this week on the singer's equally elaborate BlackPlanet page.

In a press release for the film, Solange's reps said, "The film is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution. The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this."

Besides starring in the Western-themed spectacle, Solange also directed and edited it, along with contributing directors Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, watch the full companion film here, and once you finish immersing yourself in her visual world, read more about the beauty of When I Get Home.