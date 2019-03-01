Jordyn Woods Tells Her Side Of The Khloé-Tristan Situation In A Candid New Interview

Facebook

Ten days after reports surfaced that Khloé Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the model is telling her side of the story. On Friday (March 1), Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to address the scandal for the first time.

"I'm not here to play the victim, I'm here to take responsibility," Woods asserted. She described how difficult the past 10 days have been for her and her family, and chided the media for turning the scandal into an attack on a "young black woman who made a mistake. And not a mistake that's worth public crucifixion. It's a mistake that should've been dealt with internally."

During the interview, the 21-year-old explained that on the night in question, she went to a party at Thompson's house following a night of drinking. She claimed that, despite some reports otherwise, Thompson never made any moves on her at the party, and they never slept together. But things got "tricky" the next morning.

"I feel like I can't point fingers ... because I allowed myself to be in that position, I allowed myself to be there," she said. "On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

Woods said that the next day, she told Kylie Jenner and Kardashian that she had been at Thompson's house, but wasn't honest about Thompson kissing her because she was "scared." When Smith asked if she was trying to "protect" Thompson and Kardashian's relationship, she said, "I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, let me not just throw more fuel on the fire. ... I was trying to protect Khloé's heart. She doesn't deserve this, either."

She wiped away tears as she continued, "I'm no homewrecker, I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth."

After the interview premiered, Kardashian called out Woods on Twitter, accusing her of lying.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" she wrote.

She then tweeted, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

At publish time, Woods had yet to respond to the tweets.