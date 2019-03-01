Emma Roberts Set To Star In Upcoming Netflix Rom-Com, Continuing The Family Legacy

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Emma Roberts has been cast as the lead in an upcoming romantic comedy for Netflix, Holidate, meaning the second generation of Roberts family rom-com queendom is already in the making.

The movie will tell the story of Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson, two singles who hate the holiday season because of all the uncomfortable plus-one situations that come up — overly inquisitive and judgmental family members, clingy filler dates, and other annoyances along those lines — who solve their annual problem by agreeing to be each other's date for every holiday party over the course of one year.

Will Sloane and Jackson's pact lead to love in typical rom-com fashion, or will they both gain the confidence to tell their family members that they don't need a significant other to be a successful, complete, happy adult?

We'll have to wait to find out — the role of Jackson is still being cast and the flick isn't expected to go into production until later this year, with Adventures in Babysitting's Tiffany Paulsen writing the script and John Whitesell set to direct.

On the bright side, that means the American Horror Story actress has plenty of time to gather advice and tidbits from her aunt, Julia Roberts, who was dubbed America's Sweetheart after starring in roughly a trillion classic rom-coms over the course of her career, including Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Runaway Bride, and, yes, America's Sweetheart. Perhaps Julia will even help her niece further perfect her own next-gen megawatt smile!