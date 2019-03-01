Juice WRLD Needs A Dose Of Love On 'Hear Me Calling'

(Matt Jelonek/WireImage)

Juice WRLD's latest release is "Hear Me Calling," the second single from his forthcoming LP Death Race For Love which drops on March 8. The rapper's new single dips into the vocal harmonies of contemporary R & B much more than his breakout single, "Lucid Dreams," ever did. It's a welcome appetizer ahead of the upcoming album's release that offers a different side of the rapper than we typically see – a guy looking for love, not cursing it.

One of the best things about Juice WRLD's new tune is that the overbearing bass drum that frequents his work is suspiciously absent. The production carries an innocent groove that the rapper exploits with his smooth, milky vocals. The rasp of tracks like "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are The Same" has been quelled and "Hear Me Calling" is all the better because of it. On this outing, Juice WRLD is googly-eyed, singing about his infatuation with a woman. "You drive me insane, no girl makes me feel this way/Wait girl, you got your ways girl you are my getaway," he pantomimes expressively. It's a nice change of pace hearing him talk about the joys of love instead of its problems and pitfalls. Genuine, non-toxic love is always good to hear about.

Death Race For Love will also feature "Robbery," a venomous tune about heartbreak released right before Valentine's Day. He'll be heading out on a tour in support of the album starting in April that lasts until June. He's currently on "The Nicki Wrld Tour" with Nicki Minaj.

Listen to the cheery, loving tune up above.