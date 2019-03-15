Scott White

These Ladies Want A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D And Vinny

Meet the women vying for the 'Jersey Shore' guys

DJ Pauly D and Vinny are about to have a double shot at love, with 20 contestants getting a chance to win the hearts of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's iconic duo. Awwww yeah, ladies yeah.

But before we watch the MTV fellas in action at Jenks -- the one-of-a-kind dating show premieres on April 11 -- who will be vying for the guys' affections? Some must-haves: Appreciate a great blowout and the Keto lifestyle.

Check out the gals' bios below, then share your predictions of who you think will capture the heart (or hearts?!) of Pauly and Vinny. And be sure to keep up with MTV News as we approach the debut of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny on Thursday, April 11!

  1. Alli Adams, 28, Green Bay, WI
  2. Alysse Joyner, 24, Brooklyn, NY
  3. Ashley Lands, 24, New York, NY
  4. Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, 27, Lake Grove, NY
  5. Brittnay Dawson, 33, Norfolk, NE
  6. Cate Lapera, 27, Staten Island, NY
  7. Christina Lawrence, 29, Los Angeles, CA
  8. Derynn Paige, 25, Franklin Lakes, NJ
  9. Deseree Flores, 37, Scottsdale, AZ
  10. Elle Wilson, 25, Waverly, PA
  11. Holly Gurbisz, 26, Matawan, NJ
  12. Maria Elizondo, 22, West New York, NJ
  13. Marissa Lucchese, 22, Massapequa Park, NY
  14. Michelle “Mish” Gao, 22, Tustin, CA
  15. Nadya Erazo, 29, Pomona, CA
  16. Nikki Hall, 26, Los Angeles, CA
  17. Shira Tran, 27, New Orleans, LA
  18. Susan “Suzi” Baidya, 30, Irvine, CA
  19. Victoria Fryer, 25, Long Beach, CA
  20. Zuljeily Andino, 30, Miami, FL
