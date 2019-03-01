David Harbour Debuts Darker Hellboy In Bloody New Trailer

Summit Entertainment

Hellboy is back in a new trailer, and this time around, the reboot looks cooler than hell.

The gory clip is a harbinger of things to come for the series, which is a reboot of the franchise helmed by The Descent director Neil Marshall. Stranger Things' David Harbour is replacing previous star Ron Perlman as everyone's favorite blood red demon, and it looks like things are about to get a lot bloodier than they ever did with the last Hellboy flicks.

The red band trailer outlines Hellboy's origin story in a few quick beats, introducing us to the Nazis that summoned him from hell as they sought something to give them an advantage during World War II. Instead, the United States ended up adopting the demon, to be raised by the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, a clandestine organization created to fight supernatural threats.

Those threats include a sorceress named Nimue, Queen of Blood (Milla Jovovich). She's got her eye on London, and wants to decimate it, essentially, because that's what villains do. Hellboy has to jump in and clean house, of course, but it looks like there's something of a romance that begins to blossom between them that's quickly shot down.

Set against a demonic cover of Deep Purple's "Smoke On The Water," we see demons cleaving through humans like a knife through butter, people getting cleaved in half like it ain't no thing.

This is a much darker vision of the comic book character we saw previously. And forget Spidey and Mary Jane's kiss in the rain — you have to see Nimue and Hellboy's bloody make-out.

Hellboy isn't without his trademark humor though, as this "younger, rougher" version of the character is still trying to find himself and figure out what type of person he is, as Harbour noted in a recent interview with Empire. Take this scene, for example:

"Be my king. we belong together, you and I," says Nimue.

"We do, but it's not gonna work, because I'm a capricorn and you're fucking nuts!" Hellboy shouts as he faces off against the sorceress in what looks like an important climax for the movie. Yeah, definitely seems like they're incompatible.

Summit Entertainment

Aside from Harbour and Jovovich stealing the show, fans can look forward to seeing actors like Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church, Ian McShane, and Sasha Lane rounding out the cast.

This isn't the first glimpse fans have had of the upcoming movie. We got our first look at Harbour as Hellboy back in December, with a somewhat comedic lilt — it lacked much of what fans considered would make a "hard R" movie. But this new look at the film really turns up the gore factor to 11 and gives us something closer to what we might have seen in terms of attitude and tone to a third installment directed by Guillermo del Toro. Harbour looks perfectly capable of taking the reins, and we're interested in seeing how this ride to hell plays out.

Hellboy is set to burn up theaters on April 12, 2019.