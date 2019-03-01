Pharrell Travels Back To The '80s On Gesaffelstein's Silky 'Blast Off'

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)/(Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

It's time to travel back to the 1980s! A land of neck-snapping snare smashes and bone-grasping electro synths awaits in Gesaffelstein's latest, "Blast Off." It features Pharrell, whose eternally soft voice gently smacks against the retro backdrop for a smooth outing that will appear on Gesaffelstein's forthcoming album Hyperion, set to drop on March 8.

There should be a rule that you can't listen to "Blast Off" without a mullet and/or varsity jacket with absurdly bright colors reminiscent of Easter. This song absolutely radiates '80s post-disco vibes and Gesaffelstein's beat drowns you in its funk. Pharrell's singing on the tune is soft, and the supporting vocals continuously crash and recede with his own.

As it runs for nearly four minutes, you can close your eyes and be transported to the dance floor of a timeless nightclub as mist floats on around you. Those too young to have lived it — all I know are its essential coming-of-age films and rom-coms — now have a chance to get their groove on.

"Blast Off" is the second song released from Hyperion following his collaboration with The Weeknd, "Lost in the Fire." The LP is his first in six years following Aleph in 2013.

Listen to this nostalgic, futuristic (yes, this combination is possible) tune up above.