Ariana Grande And 2 Chainz Reunite To 'Rule The World' On Loved-Up New Song

Getty Images

Ariana Grande's crazy-productive 2019 is rolling right along. A few weeks after topping the charts with thank u, next, Ari has lent her vocals to the 2 Chainz collab "Rule The World," which appears on the rapper's newly released fifth album, Rap Or Go To The League.

Released late Thursday night (February 28), the track begins with Grande delivering a feel-good hook: "Top down on the Dawn like I'm used to it / Prayin' you make it home like I'm used to it / I realized we could rule the world." 2 Chainz comes through with a couple loved-up verses about falling "in love with a real one," and finishes the upbeat track with some sage words of wisdom: "One thing about love, they say it's blind / No matter where you're from / You gon' bump into it one day."

2 Chainz's new track with Grande comes a few weeks after he hopped on the remix of her hit "7 Rings," squashing any rumored beef between them. Now with two collabs under their belts, it looks like this pair are on the best of terms. In an interview with Genius on Thursday, 2 Chainz even teased a "Rule The World" video coming soon.

"She opened up her mouth and a damn angel came out and I was like, 'Yo, this little girl can sing!'" he said about working with the pop star. "We shot a dope video and I actually have videos on the album that I've been trying to shoot with people and I can't get things together, but it wasn't actually hard shooting the video with her."

Grande isn't the only heavy-hitter featured on Rap Or Go To The League — Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott are among the 14-track album's other featured artists. Oh, and the whole project was A&R's by LeBron James. The star power is clearly strong in 2 Chainz's corner.