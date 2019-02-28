(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)/(John Parra/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez, J Balvin, And More Are Anxious For Love In 'I Can't Get Enough'

Producers Benny Blanco and Tainy have teamed up with Selena Gomez and J Balvin for "I Can't Get Enough," a new anthem about wanting to drown in someone's love. This tantalizing ode spans English and Spanish and contains enough sexual energy to captivate across the board. If there was ever another bilingual smash hit that could reach the highs of Cardi B's "I Like It" (that also featured J Balvin, coincidentally), it's this.

The sexiness in "I Can't Get Enough" comes from its electronic base. In between the energetic thumps and claps, the beat moans as it settles underneath the sheets of thick love the artists sing about. Both Gomez and Balvin twist and mince their words as their pleading ways for affection become grander. It's like they're arguing their case in front of a partner who's on the fence about whether the situation is worth pursuing.

Gomez's last studio album Revival came out in 2015. Last year, she released "Back To You" for the soundtrack to the second season of Netflix's series, 13 Reasons Why. She also appeared on DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" with Ozuna and Cardi B.

Meanwhile, J Balvin's magnificent 2018 received a proper sendoff with a December performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His appearance on "I Can't Get Enough" is sure to be an indicator of even bigger things to come.

Listen to the sexy tune up above.