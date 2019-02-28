Anderson .Paak's Teeth Are The Star Of His New Tour, And He’s Got A New Album Too

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The Best Teef In The Game Tour kicks off in May and the new LP "Ventura" drops in April

Anderson .Paak, better known as the Best Teeth in Hip-Hop (or rap's Chip Skylark, whichever you think is best), is chomping down hard this spring with not just a new album (an event of epic proportions itself), but also a new tour with his band, The Free Nationals. It's time to batten down the hatches because starting in April, we'll be seeing that glistening smile everywhere.

The fun kicks off on April 12 when his forthcoming LP, Ventura, drops. On May 17, a little over a month after the album's release, .Paak takes his show on the road in perhaps the most aptly named tour in the history of touring, the Best Teef In The Game Tour. In the advertisement featuring the smiling denticle-blessed emcee that he posted to Twitter on Wednesday (February 27), the guest artists were also announced; Thundercat will appear at every stop and Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, Mac DeMarco, and Jessie Reyez will pop out at select ones. The trek starts in Nashville on May 17 and ends in San Francisco on June 27.

Ventura will follow his breezy 2018 album Oxnard that featured "Cheers" and the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Tints." He, along with The Free Nationals, are currently in the midst of the Andy's Beach Club World Tour that began this month and ends in March.