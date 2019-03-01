Every Pokémon in the Detective Pikachu Trailer, Revealed

Warner Bros. Pictures

Everyone's favorite little yellow electric mouse is bounding into theaters this May in Detective Pikachu.

The hybrid live-action and CG-animated flick, which crams Ryan Reynolds' hilarious spirit into a tiny Pokémon marks the first time we've ever seen anyone explore what a real-life Pokémon universe might look like.

But who are all these Pokémon seen in the new trailer? How do you tell a Machamp from a Loudred? If you're struggling to figure out any of the adorable critters beyond the iconic Pikachu himself, we've got your back.

We've broken down every single Pokémon appearance in the trailer for you because who could ever be expected to memorize all 809 of them? Not to mention, there's a whole slew of new Pocket Monsters coming later this year with the introduction of Pokémon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch.

Yeah, that's right — you can think of this as your handy Detective Pikachu Pokédex. You're welcome.

Joltik Warner Bros. Pictures Blink and you'll miss the group of electric bug Pokémon called Joltik. You barely get a chance to register them in the trailer, but they can be seen crawling along the power lines. It's a bit of an odd choice to add them to the Pokémon roster in the film since they're not really a set of popular monsters, but they're still pretty cute — and we'd definitely see them in a habitat like this. Ludicolo Warner Bros. Pictures The Pokémon seen working in the diner and being asked to give Pikachu another coffee to fuel his addiction is the final evolutionary form of Lotad, which evolves from Lombre. It's a Water and Grass-type monster that apparently enjoys working alongside its human compatriots, except when Pikachu keeps badgering it for more coffee — that really seems to set it off. Snubbull Warner Bros. Pictures This bulldog-like Pokémon looks a lot like a house pet with a decidedly grumpy face. Don't let that fool you, though — it's actually a delightful, surprisingly affectionate little Fairy Pokémon. Don't you just wanna scratch Snubbull under its furry chin? Charizard Warner Bros. Pictures The Fire-type Pokémon Charmander may be cute, but it eventually evolves into Charizard, the orange, flying, fire-breathing dragon-like monster you can see in the movie literally engulfing the room in flames. It's an extremely powerful Pokémon that you don't want to cross. Charmander, Golurk, and Arcanine Warner Bros. Pictures The orange arrows denote the adorable little puppy Pokémon Growlithe, while the red arrow pointing to the barely visible monster in the back reveals Arcanine, the evolved form and "grown-up" version of little Growlithe. Both are formidable Fire-type Pokémon, and you can even ride on an Arcanine if you choose to in the Pokémon games. The larger, statue-like Pokémon are the Ground/Ghost-types Golurk, who are apparently acting as what look like guards for the Ryme City Police Department. You can also see one cute little Charmander, pointed out with the yellow arrow. It's a tiny lizard-like Pokémon with a flame on its tail that eventually evolves into Charizard (see above). Snorlax and Machamp Warner Bros. Pictures In the foreground marked with an arrow is a sleepy Snorlax, who would love nothing more than to curl up and hibernate just about anywhere it goes. Behind it, denoted by the green arrow, is a Machamp, a formidable fighting Pokémon that evolves from the wrestler-like monster Machoke, and from Machop before that. There's a Jigglypuff in the background, too, but it's so small it easily blends into the scenery. Snorlax is likely sleeping right in the way of traffic, and like in the games, can probably be woken via a Poké Flute. Lickitung Warner Bros. Pictures Yes, that Pokémon's tongue is that huge. Can you guess its name? It's Lickitung. Its enormous tongue and incessant licking is essentially what it's known for, which is pretty hilarious. Even funnier: It eventually evolves into Licklick. Who comes up with these names? Bulbasaur Warner Bros. Pictures You've undoubtedly seen a Bulbasaur before, but just in case you need a refresher, it was one of the original Pokémon starters at the onset of your journey in the classic games. The Grass-type monster has a big green bulb on its back and can attack with vines. It's also absolutely adorable. Psyduck Warner Bros. Pictures This Water-type Pokémon is, as its name implies, an actual duck with a permanent headache. That's because it's hiding some latent psychic powers that can mess you up — big time. It also happens to look a little creepier in Detective Pikachu compared to its cartoonish design in the anime series. Jigglypuff Warner Bros. Pictures Jigglypuff is a very cute puffball Normal- and Fairy-type Pokémon who loves to sing, though listening to it sing will put you to sleep immediately. Judging from its scene in the trailer, it looks like Jigglypuff is angry that people fell asleep while it was crooning a sweet tune. When that happens, it has no qualms with whipping out a marker and drawing on your face. Loudred Warner Bros. Pictures Loudred has a huge mouth with speakers for ears. Here, the Normal-type monster is helping to amplify the sound for the announcers during a heated Pokémon match, which is a job they'd be great for. Blastoise and Gengar Warner Bros. Pictures You don't get much of a look of either Pokémon in this scene, but you can see the signature grin of the Poison- and Ghost-type as it performs its signature move, Double Team, around the powerful Water Pokémon Blastoise. Blastoise is the third evolutionary stage of the beloved starter Pokémon, Squirtle. Cubone Warner Bros. Pictures This lonely critter is the pre-evolutionary stage of Marowak and wears a skull on its head, attacking with bones when aggravated. We haven't seen a lot of footage of it from the film just yet, so it's unsure what role it will play. Flareon Warner Bros. Pictures The Normal-type Pokémon Eevee can evolve into several forms based on which evolutionary stone you expose it to. When a Fire Stone is used on an Eevee, it transforms into this fiery little cutie, Flareon. Greninja Warner Bros. Pictures This bipedal Dark- and Water-type Pokémon is the final evolutionary form of the starter, frog-like monster Froakie. It absolutely looks like some sort of ninja with that "scarf" around its mouth, but that's actually its tongue. The more you know! Aipom Warner Bros. Pictures Typically, this purple monkey-like Pokémon has a big grin on its face, but it looks positively vicious in the Detective Pikachu trailer. We're not sure exactly what's made the Aipom bunch in the movie go crazy, but here's what one looks like when it wants to claw at your face. Mewtwo Warner Bros. Pictures The infamous Mewtwo is one of the most recognizable Pokémon out there, and if you followed the series when you were a kid (or are just getting into it) you probably have a good idea of why it's an iconic part of the franchise. What role will Mewtwo play in Detective Pikachu? We'll have to wait and see. Mr. Mime Warner Bros. Pictures This silly Pokémon can be seen at the end of the trailer, miming a motorcycle crash as Tim (played by Justice Smith) and Pikachu look on. The powerful Psychic-type Pokémon — which, yes, has always resembled a somewhat scary clown — is infamous for its Invisible Wall move that acts as a barrier from other attacks.

With that, you're now well-equipped to point out the Pokémon milling about in Detective Pikachu. At least until the next trailer drops.