Who Does Baby Vaeda Look Like More: Catelynn Lowell Or Tyler Baltierra?

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed daughter Vaeda Luma on February 21 -- and while the proud Teen Mom OG dad had shared a heartwarming image of the newborn snoozing with her furry sibling, the couple had yet to share an up-close photograph of the MTV munchkin's visage. But that is officially history -- so hi, Baby V! Nice to see your tiny nose, your bright eyes and your petite pout.

"The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!!" the proud mama captioned the photo above of Novalee and Vaeda. "I’m so blessed to be the mommy to them!!! #mygirls #blessed #novalee #vaeda #sisters"

Who do you think Vaeda looks more like -- her daddy or her mommy? And do you think she resembles her older sister Novalee when she was a newborn? (Peep the photos here of the now four-year-old.) Offer your take, and keep up with Baby Vaeda and all things Teen Mom OG via MTV News!