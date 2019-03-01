The 8 Most Memorable Challenge Bromances

Challenge romances sometimes boast the shelf life of a dairy product (or less), but Challenge bromances — when they’re done right — might just last forever.

On the latest season of MTV’s favorite competition series, exes, enemies and scorned teammates are all competing together for the huge prize money. But among the social mayhem — and very encouragingly — is new and old proof that true camaraderie can weather the storm.

Just look at Johnny Bananas and Leroy, who’ve been close for nearly a decade. The guys swore they’d fight for each other, and while it didn’t necessarily work in their favor this time around (at least where Bananas is concerned), it’s pretty much a sure thing they’ll continue to remain in each other’s corners. And the bromance isn’t exclusive to longtime players — JP and Turbo, too, have forged a seemingly unshakable bond though their Brazilian and Turkish roots, respectively, are worlds apart.

True, many bromances have fallen apart or buckled under the test of time, but some have managed to endure the game’s pressures. Check out the eight most memorable bromances below — some born out of longtime friendship and others, the results of buried hatchets — and keep watching The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Wednesdays at 9/8c.