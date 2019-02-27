Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

'Hi, Baby!': Snooki's Kids Are Already Bonding With Their Brother-On-The-Way

Nicole Polizzi's "nuggets" Lorenzo and Giovanna will soon be a "big brother" and "big sissy," (technically, Lorenzo is already, but you get the idea!). But before the Jersey munchkins meet their little brother, Snooki shared a heartwarming clip of her kiddos already bonding with their sibling.

"Hi, baby!" Lorenzo adorably states in the Instagram video above, as he touches his mawma's third-trimester, burgeoning belly.

While Nicole is "feeling huge already," her eldest is already introducing himself (and Giovanna) to the peanut. The sweetness levels will be overwhelming when the LaValle kiddos are communicating with the newborn in the flesh!

