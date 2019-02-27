Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene Casts More Iconic Archie Comics Characters

Warner Bros. Television

The upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene is moving forward quick — so quick, in fact, that it's already recruited its casting choices for twins Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

Deadline reports the series has cast Camille Hyde as Alexandra and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander, who both get very different back stories than the ones originally introduced in the Josie and the Pussycats comic books and TV show.

Hyde's version of Alexandra Cabot is a powerful New York socialite who also happens to be an SVP at her father's record label. She's always locked in fierce competition with her brother Alexander, as the two have very different visions of how the label should be run. Laviscount will play Alexander, the CEO of the company, who's interested in revamping the label with a very special artist: Josie McCoy. Alexandra and Alexander are as different as night and day, so their dynamic together will be one to watch.

Katy Keene will revolve around a core cast of Archie Comics characters as they live their best lives in New York City. It's being billed as a musical dramedy that will follow Katy — a future "fashion legend" — as she and her talented friends try to "make it" in the Big Apple. Ashleigh Murray will reprise her role as Josie McCoy as part of the main cast and on-screen band Josie and the Pussycats, who Alexandra Cabot will seek to sabotage at every turn.

Keene is a college student and model based out of New York in her original Archie Comics run. There hasn't been an actress pinpointed just yet to play the titular character, but that's probably coming sooner rather than later. Regarded as the Archie "pin-up" girl, she quickly amassed popularity as a character in her own right after debuting as a side character in the series Wilbur before taking on her own comic run. She's a bit of an icon in the comic world, and has even reportedly inspired artists like Katy Perry — though the singer has staunchly denied it to Rolling Stone.

This spinoff will mark the second Riverdale companion series, following Netflix's Chillng Adventures of Sabrina. If it happens to end up finding success in the vein of either series that came before it, we could be looking at additional Archie-centric shows in the future.

The CW has only ordered a pilot for Katy Keene, so we'll have to wait and see if this one becomes a full-fledged series.