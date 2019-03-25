Teen Mom 2 Poll: Should Kailyn Have Sent Jenelle That 'Peace Offering'?

Kailyn celebrated a professional milestone on tonight’s Teen Mom 2 — the launch of her new haircare line, Pothead Haircare. But the venture didn't kick off without drama.

In advance of the line’s release, Kail sent a package of the products to each of her co-stars. Yes, even Jenelle, as Kail saw it as “extending an olive branch” after the girls’ tumultuous history and recent disagreements.

And let’s just say Jenelle did not accept the peace offering, posting a video on Instagram in which she set the products ablaze. Now, on tonight's episode of the hit show, she explained her actions.

“Instead of her reaching out to me and saying, ‘Hey Jenelle, I sent you a package -- I’m sorry for whatever happened in the past,’ she goes to the tabloids,” she told producer Kristen. “You can’t reach out to me and apologize, but you can go to the tabloids and brag about your product?”

Jenelle added that she set fire to the beauty products after Kail said on her podcast that her husband David needed a psych evaluation.

“David said we should shoot it. I said 'No, we’ll do it with fire.' Look how f*cking flammable that sh*t is. Don’t use that in your hair,” she concluded. “She tries to talk sh*t about my whole life on every podcast that she does. I wanted that to hurt her feelings.”

Meanwhile, Kailyn told her friend Becky that the viral video had a positive effect, resulting in $10K in sales in one day, but she was still bummed Jenelle reacted in such a way considering how close they were at one time.

“I’ve done a lot for her over the years," she said. "I really, truly stuck up for her the most out of everyone in the beginning. I bailed her out of jail. I called out of work one day when she was strung out on drugs. I drove to New Jersey, picked her up and drove her to the airport.”

Do you think Jenelle was right to want an apology from Kailyn rather than a gift? Or did Kail do the right thing by trying to make amends? Vote in the poll below, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c to see what happens next.