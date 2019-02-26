K-pop Group NCT 127 Set First-Ever North American Tour For April

SM Entertainment

In 2017, NCT 127 confidently proclaimed they were the "biggest hit on the stage" with their boisterous single "Cherry Bomb." Now, international fans of the boundary-pushing K-pop group will get to see if they live up to that promise. On Tuesday (February 26), NCT's Seoul-based unit officially announced the North American dates of their Neo City - The Origin tour, set to kick off in Newark, New Jersey on April 24.

With 12 concerts planned across 11 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, the boy group is already making history with their first-ever world tour, as this marks the most North American cities any Korean boy group has ever toured. Following last fall's televised performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which introduced the unconventional group to American audiences — and the release of their first full-length album Regular-Irregular, NCT 127 will stop at New Jersey's Prudential Center, followed by Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Chicago (member Johnny's hometown), San Jose, Los Angeles, Vancouver (rapper Mark's hometown), and Toronto.

The tour is also expected to expand to Europe with later dates yet to be announced. Neo City - The Origin kicked off this past January in Seoul, and they're currently touring in Japan.

But for fans of NCT 127 — otherwise known as NCTzens — the group's global expansion should come as no surprise. After all, they've always had a global approach to music. With members from around the globe (including the U.S., Canada, Japan, and China), songs released in Korean, English, and Japanese, and a recent collaboration with global artists Jason Derulo and China's Lay Zhang, NCT 127 don't just want to conquer the U.S. — they want their music to reach the world.

And with their signature sound of bass-heavy beats, layered production, and hip-hop swagger, they're on their way. The group have been releasing some of the most sonically unique and confident songs in K-pop since the unit's frenetic debut in 2016. Their latest single, "Simon Says," is a commanding hip-hop track that features striking visuals, charismatic choreography, and samples an intimidating haka war cry.

NCT's world tour is yet another example of how Western audiences have been embracing global music, transcending cultural and language barriers to create a diverse musical landscape where touring Korean acts aren't looked at as novelties but rather the norm. In fact, NCT 127 are the latest K-pop act to announce a Stateside tour this year — joining BTS, Blackpink, Red Velvet, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and ASTRO, among others — in what's already shaping up to be a landmark year for K-pop.