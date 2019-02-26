Janet Jackson Is Celebrating A Beloved Album Anniversary With New Las Vegas Residency

(Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)

It's been 30 years since Janet Jackson released Rhythm Nation 1814, and what a journey it has been. This spring, Jackson is getting the kind of legendary Las Vegas residency that will reflect her legacy as one of R&B's biggest icons. The show, called Metamorphosis, kicks off this spring at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort and will last throughout the summer.

Jackson announced the news earlier today on Twitter and Instagram, surprising fans with the swiftness of her announcement. She also revealed that the residency will serve as a celebration of her journey and the 30th anniversary of the Rhythm Nation 1814 album. There's been no mention as to who else will come out, but if the singer's rich performance history is any indicator, there should be notable surprise guests.

Now is the perfect time for Jackson's residency to happen. In December, she was announced as an inductee in the 2019 Rock Hall of Fame class along with Roxy Music, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, and more. In August, she released "Made For Now" with Daddy Yankee. As she stands upon her legendary catalog and looks to push boldly in new musical landscapes, the residency will make an awesome new chapter and introduction to whatever's in her future.

Take a look at the preview video posted by Jackson above.