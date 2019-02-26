Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick Go Back to the Stone Age in New Animated Series

Getty Images

Facebook is hedging its bets with its Watch video platform, and it's recruiting Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick to help ensure its success.

Variety reports that the social networking behemoth has tapped Efron and Kendrick for an upcoming animated comedy series set in prehistoric times called Human Discoveries. It's slated to make its debut on Facebook Watch later this year. Facebook Watch is a new video streaming service from Facebook that launched in 2017, and you can find several original series calling it home.

Human Discoveries will follow a group of friends just hanging out, as you do, at the "dawn of human civilization." As they discover things like the all-important fire and the wheel, they also happen to uncover other difficult concepts, like alcohol, fashion, art, racism, relationships, and even topics like monogamy. It sounds like the first humans are in for something of a wild ride, as far as all that's concerned.

The comedy will also feature stars like Lisa Kudrow, Paul Scheer, Lamorne Morris, and Jillian Bell. Created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee, it will feature production work from ShadowMachine and Ninja's Runnin' Wild, Zac Efron's production house.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know at present about the animated comedy, but it will be nice to see a bit of levity from Efron after his transformation into serial killer Ted Bunny for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. Meanwhile, Kendrick is gearing up for the release of three different films: The Day Shall Come, Noelle, and Trolls World Tour, where she'll reprise her role as Poppy.

Hopefully additional details roll out soon regarding what Efron and Kendrick's characters will look like in Human Discoveries, but until then we can brainstorm what prehistoric personas both will have. We'd be willing to bet that Efron's caveman likeness probably won't be as attractive as how everyone's (somewhat weirdly) been finding his portrayal of Bundy.