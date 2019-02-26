Melissa McCarthy Defends Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters Sequel: 'I Want To See That'

Getty Images

When it comes to Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters film, Melissa McCarthy isn’t here for the drama.

Despite recent fan backlash to Reitman's comments about the new vision of the ghostbusting team — which doesn't pick up where things left off from the all-female 2016 version — McCarthy is full of nothing but support for the project. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the 2019 Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica on Thursday, she shared her thoughts on the new Ghostbusters flick.

"I'm for anybody who’s making movies," she said. "I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I’m like, 'I want to see that. I’m all for it.' I say like, 'Tell the story.'" She continued, calling Reitman a "really, really good filmmaker and storyteller."

"I will be there buying my ticket," she said of the upcoming flick.

Columbia Pictures

ICYMI, the latest entry in the Ghostbusters franchise is already courting controversy, and we haven’t even seen a full trailer yet. But that hasn’t stopped it from making waves, as early comments from Reitman about the film that have been perceived as "sexist" have been making the rounds.

The Juno director came under fire for a comment he made during an episode of Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast, where he said, "We are in every way trying to go back to original technique and hand the movie back to fans."

This didn't sit well with fans or even some who starred in the 2016 film itself, with intensely negative reactions sweeping across social media.

Actress and comedian — and Ghostbusters 2016 star — Leslie Jones slammed the upcoming reboot and Reitman, calling it "so insulting" and relating it to "something Trump would do," which invited backlash of its own.

After an intense reaction from fans across social media, and Jones' acerbic comments, Reitman took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the matter.

"Wo, that came out wrong!" the director tweeted. "I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016," he tweeted."They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!"

Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, tweeted support in Reitman's direction.

"Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn't get movies made," wrote Feig. "He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. I can't wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul"

We have yet to hear from the rest of the female squad from the 2016 reboot, like Kristen Wiig or Kate McKinnon on the matter, but McCarthy's comments prove that, yes, we can live in a world where both an all-female version of the Ghostbusters and a new team can exist at the same time, and it’s fine to enjoy both.

We're interested in seeing what Reitman does with the franchise, though... even though he said he had no plans to "touch" Ghostbusters over a decade ago. Details are currently scant about the new movie, but it sounds interesting enough.

"This is the next chapter in the original franchise," Reitman told EW.com in an exclusive reveal. "It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

The film will focus on four teenagers (two girls and two boys) who eventually become fully-fledged Ghostbusters. There aren't any details on who might be filling the roles or if any original actors like Bill Murray or Dan Aykroyd will return, nor who might be tackling the lead parts, but that will all come in time.

The Ghostbusters sequel is targeting a summer 2020 release.