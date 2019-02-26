Cardi B's New Tour Dates Could Mean The Rumored Arena Tour Is Coming Soon

(Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ignite)

The "Please Me"-releasing, Grammy Award-winning (Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy , to be precise) rapper Cardi B has revealed some upcoming American tour dates. The span of shows that takes place over the course of eight days in July is expected to be the first batch of new dates.

Cardi's website was recently updated with a list of new shows at six different locations across the United States. The fun starts in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 23 and ends in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 31. There's no telling who will be performing with her; Saweetie and Kevin Gates, however, are reportedly guests at the July 24 show in Wichita, Kansas.

This looks to be the beginning of Cardi's highly anticipated debut arena tour. Last fall, she bowed out of Bruno Mars's 24K Magic Tour following the birth of her daughter, Kulture. After a brief performance break, she's come out full force in 2019 by being the first female musical performer at the AVN Awards (The "Oscars of Porn") in January and giving one hell of a live rendition of "Money" at the 61st Grammy Awards.