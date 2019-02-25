Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, And More Turned James McAvoy's Shirt Into An Oscars Night Yearbook

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After presenting on stage at the 2019 Academy Awards, James McAvoy got to work on a project that is best described as a fashion-leaning Oscars yearbook, asking as many stars as possible to autograph his shirt.

"Went to the Oscars. Presented. Got mugged by sharpie wielding celebrities," he joked on Instagram while showing off the freshly scribbled John Hancocks. "I'm sure my shirt is going to be defaced by more of these entitled graffiti mentalists as the night goes on."

Soon after, as he entered the Vanity Fair party following the ceremony, McAvoy told Entertainment Tonight about the casual beginning of his Oscars night venture. He found a Sharpie backstage, noted all of the famous people around him, and asked them to sign his shirt so they could auction it off for a charity. That's right — where you just see a red Sharpie, McAvoy sees an opportunity.

"I don't quite know what we're going to do with it. This was off the cuff and alcohol-fueled," he admitted after already having collected signatures from Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Frances McDormand, to name a few. The actor frequently works with UNICEF and Retrak, so the two groups could be contenders for the prize.

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

McAvoy then continued pushing his autograph agenda as he did the rounds inside the star-studded fête, with a photographer capturing Sarah Paulson's elation as she stood in front of McAvoy, Sharpie in hand.

No word yet on the final tally of signatures, but considering the volume of A-list attendees at the after party — Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and many more were all on hand — chances are pretty good that McAvoy is now the owner of the most valuable collared shirt in Hollywood.