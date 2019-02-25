Lilly Singh Embraces Her Bisexual 'Superpowers' in Emotional Coming Out Tweet

Getty Images

YouTube superstar Lilly Singh — otherwise known as ||Superwoman|| — is embracing her superpowers, telling her millions of fans that she identifies as bisexual in a candid social media message.

On Sunday, February 24, Singh tweeted an emotional statement about her identity and sexuality. In the post, she discussed the "obstacles" she has weathered in the past. "But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers,” she wrote. "No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same x."

Singh's tweet comes after the actress and YouTuber announced a self-imposed hiatus from making videos back in November to nurture her mental health. She stressed it had nothing to do with her fans or YouTube in general, and noted it was about things being "a lot."

"I'll be real with y'all," Singh said in a video titled "I'll see you soon..." where she discussed the toll doing so much work on YouTube had taken on her. "I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted."

Singh didn't elaborate further on her sexuality in Sunday's tweet, but her post attracted the attention of personalities like James Charles, who told Singh he was "so proud" of her. Hannah Hart echoed the sentiment. With famous friends like Janelle Monaé and a fanbase that truly seems to care about her happiness and well-being, it looks she's got quite the support network.