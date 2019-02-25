Elton John And Taron Egerton Preview Rocketman With New Performance Of 'Tiny Dancer'

Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF

Rocketman blasts off into theaters on May 31 and will see Taron Egerton channeling Sir Elton John through a musical fantasy about the latter's early years. An equally magical moment has preceded the film with John and Egerton performing a duet of "Tiny Dancer" at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday night (February 24). It's an indicator of what two honest spirits can do when the appreciation and respect are mutual. This is as good an advertisement for Rocketman as the world can possibly get.

Before John can even play the piano, the two are grinning like they took mom's car for a spin without her permission. Egerton brings some sincere, heartwarming energy to this contemporary rendition, serenading the audience with the kind of affection that brings people together. John initially begins by pounding the piano keys before eventually joining Egerton. John's soft voice works in conjunction with the keys that keep going until the song's end, closing the number and the performance. The entire performance soothes on a deeper level.

Be prepared to hear more of Egerton's voice as John when Rocketman hits theaters at the end of May. The film also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Egerton himself sings in the film, so you can expect to hear his own renditions of "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song," and other massive Elton John hits onscreen. If this performance is any indicator, viewers are in for a serious treat.

Watch the smooth performance up above.