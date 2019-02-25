Surprise? Green Book Wins Best Picture At The 2019 Oscars

Getty Images

The most wide-open Best Picture race in modern history is finally over

After the most wide-open Best Picture race in modern history, the Academy has finally crowned a winner, and if you've been paying attention to awards season at all this year, then it might have been a bit of a surprise. Peter Farrelly's Green Book won the coveted Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night (February 24), ending awards season and putting Bradley Cooper out of his misery (just kidding... kinda).

"This is like a dream," producer Jim Burke said. "We made this film with love, and we made it with tenderness, and we made it with respect."

"The whole story is about love," Farrelly added. "It's about loving each other despite our differences."

Green Book follows Dr. Don Shirley, a famous African-American pianist, who embarks on a concert tour in the segregated Deep South in 1962 along with his driver, Tony Lip, a brash, racist bouncer from Bronx. And through it all, they develop an unlikely friendship and realize that, hey, they're not so different after all.

The feel-good story charmed audiences and critics alike (well, not all of them), but Green Book's road to Oscar has been bumpy to say the least. It weathered several controversies, including the Shirley family denouncing the film as being "full of lies."

Still, Green Book's fate was sealed the moment Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly won Best Original Screenplay. Awards season buffs know that a screenplay win is a major indicator of a film's Best Picture chances. Overall, Green Book won three Oscars, including the night's top prize and an earlier Best Supporting Actor win for Mahershala Ali.

Here's to next year's awards season... which has somehow already started. Lucky us!