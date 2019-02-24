Getty Images

Elsie Fisher and Awkwafina Were The Queens Of Pantsuits On The Oscars Red Carpet

The sleekest breakout stars ever

Elsie Fisher's awards season slayage continues! The Eighth Grade breakout star has rocked chic suits at a slew of ceremonies this winter — including the Golden Globes, the Independent Spirit Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards — but she saved the best for last for the mother of them all, the Academy Awards.

For her Oscars debut on Sunday (February 24), Fisher — who's presenting during the show, after she and Eighth Grade were sadly snubbed — chose a Thom Browne three-piece suit, paired with a crisp white button-down and a silver collar clip for a touch of bling. She also rocked shiny black heeled bottles and a small purse with a striped bow wrapped around it for a little pop of color. Beauty-wise, the 15-year-old kept it simple with a '90s-esque hair clip and winged eyeliner. If ever someone looked like a mini Diane Keaton/Jodie Foster hybrid, it's Elsie.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Fisher explained that she opted for a suit over a dress simply because it appealed to her (super sharp) sartorial instincts. "It feels more me," she explained. "I think everyone else here is rocking better dresses than I think I could, so why don't I take the suit game?"

But Fisher wasn't the only breakout star to suit it up on the red carpet. For her own Oscars debut, Crazy Rich Asians scene-stealer Awkwafina rocked a sparkly, metallic, all-pink suit with a matching pussy bow around her neck. Like everything Awkwafina does, it was the absolute coolest.

For more dazzling Oscars fashion, check out our red carpet roundup.