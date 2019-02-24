Getty Images

Elsie Fisher's awards season slayage continues! The Eighth Grade breakout star has rocked chic suits at a slew of ceremonies this winter — including the Golden Globes, the Independent Spirit Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards — but she saved the best for last for the mother of them all, the Academy Awards.

For her Oscars debut on Sunday (February 24), Fisher — who's presenting during the show, after she and Eighth Grade were sadly snubbed — chose a Thom Browne three-piece suit, paired with a crisp white button-down and a silver collar clip for a touch of bling. She also rocked shiny black heeled bottles and a small purse with a striped bow wrapped around it for a little pop of color. Beauty-wise, the 15-year-old kept it simple with a '90s-esque hair clip and winged eyeliner. If ever someone looked like a mini Diane Keaton/Jodie Foster hybrid, it's Elsie.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Fisher explained that she opted for a suit over a dress simply because it appealed to her (super sharp) sartorial instincts. "It feels more me," she explained. "I think everyone else here is rocking better dresses than I think I could, so why don't I take the suit game?"

But Fisher wasn't the only breakout star to suit it up on the red carpet. For her own Oscars debut, Crazy Rich Asians scene-stealer Awkwafina rocked a sparkly, metallic, all-pink suit with a matching pussy bow around her neck. Like everything Awkwafina does, it was the absolute coolest.

