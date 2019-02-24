There's Only One Problem With Emilia Clarke's Sparkly Purple Oscars Dress

Getty Images

While the rest of the internet is still reeling from that exhilarating new footage from Game of Thrones Season 8, we're taking a moment to appreciate our Khaleesi Emilia Clarke's pretty-in-purple look at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night (February 24).

Clarke, debuting a darker, shorter new 'do for Hollywood's biggest night, sparkled on the carpet in a delicate lilac gown. The look is gorgeous, but there's only one problem: It's not bathroom-friendly. She took to Instagram to explain, "I legitimately can't pee in this dress, but who cares it’s the goddamn Oscars!"

Fair.

While on the red carpet, Clarke — who's presenting at this year's Oscars — did offer a few extremely vague teases for the final season of Game of Thrones. When E! Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest asked her to describe the finale, she said, "It's going to be huge." (Well, duh.) As for what fans will be feeling when they watch it, she added, "Shock." (Again, duh.)

"I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people," she said. And that's about all Seacrest was going to get out of the Mother of Dragons.

Speaking of dragons, while her babies couldn't physically be there tonight (they couldn't score a ticket), they'll always be with her. After all, she's immortalized them on her wrist.