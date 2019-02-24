Here Are All The Must-See Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Months of awards season preparations have led us to this moment: the 91st Academy Awards. All of Hollywood's biggest stars assembled their glam teams to make the red carpet as fabulous as possible — and the result was an array of shimmering, ruffly shades of pink and purple, with sharp tuxedos balanced by sleek gowns.
From Awkwafina's oversized bow to Kacey Musgraves's shoulder loofahs, here are all the must-see looks from the Oscars red carpet.
-
Constance WuSteve Granitz/WireImage
Crazy Rich Asians may have been shut out of the nominations, but the influential film was still fully represented at the ceremony with its stars tapped to present! Constance Wu's sunny disposition matched her yellow Versace gown as she made her way into the Dolby Theatre.
-
Danielle MacdonaldFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hello, gorgeous! The Dumplin' lead went full Hollywood glamour with soft waves flowing into the wide neckline of her classic red gown.
-
Kacey MusgravesSteve Granitz/WireImage
Fresh off her Album of the Year win at the Grammys, Kacey Musgraves popped over to the Oscars to serve as a presenter. She took a simple light pink gown and pumped it up with cascading ruffles from the neckline to the floor.
-
Billy PorterFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Most stars decide between a gown or tux for Hollywood's biggest night. Billy Porter considered those options and thought, "Why not both!" The Pose star donned a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and successfully shut down the carpet before it even began.
-
AwkwafinaJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Now this is a suit! Awkwafina rocked the carpet in a shimmering lilac tux accented with a matching oversized bow around her neck.
-
Amandla StenbergJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
This may be Amandla Stenberg's first Oscars, but she walked this carpet like she's been doing it for years. The presenter chose a flapper-inspired look, complete with a modern approach to braided finger waves.
-
Elsie FisherFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elsie Fisher blessed us with one last tuxedo look before signing off with one final awards season "Gucci!" The Eighth Grade actress dressed up her suit with a simple cat eye, snazzy neck charm, and sparkling barrette.
-
Emilia ClarkFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emilia Clark added more lilac vibes in a shimmering structured gown. Just one tiny problem — she "legitimately can't pee." Ah, the sacrifices we make for fashion!
-
Brie LarsonFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie Larson showed off her Captain Marvel arms in a sleeveless metallic number as she prepared to hit the stage as a presenter.
-
Emma StoneMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Best Supporting Actress nominee Emma Stone showcased her shoulders in a scaly bronze-colored gown.
-
Jennifer LopezJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
J. Lo dazzled from head to toe in a mosaic of mirrors by Tom Ford, topping off her classic silhouette with a soft side part.
-
Chadwick BosemanFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman repped Black Panther's big night with a black and blue shimmering tuxedo jacket fit for a king.